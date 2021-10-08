Priyanshu Chatterjee opens up on working in British crossover film

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) 'Tum Bin' actor Priyanshu Chatterjee is all set for his upcoming film 'Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff', which has been shot in the UK at locations such as Southampton, Camden, Cheshunt, North Weald, Stapleford Tawney and Hackney.



Talking to IANS, Priyanshu shared his experience of doing a crossover film. "Working on a film like ‘Barun Rai and the House on The Cliff' has been great," the actor said. "It is a different experience working on a British crossover film. Its sensibilities are very different from those of a Bollywood production. In a crossover film, an actor has to focus on targeting a different global audience."



The film, directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, is scheduled for a UK release on October 29 and is slated to be out in India in December.



Priyanshu plays the character of ‘Barun Rai', a parapsychologist and detective. Playing such a role for the first time in his career, Priyanshu dons a completely different look in this film, which will be similar to the classic 70s look of a crime investigator.



The film, described as a paranormal/psychological horror film, also features actors such as Nyra Banerjee, Sid Makkar, David Bailie, Aakash Shukla, Tony Richardson, George Dawson and Emma Galliano. It is produced by Unicorn Motion Pictures.



"Our director Sam Bhattacharjee's energy was pretty infectious. It was also great working with Nyra Banerjee, Sid Makkar and Aakash Shukla. It was also an amazing experience to be able to team up with international actors such as George Dawson, Tony Richardson and Emma Galliano. They are some of the most amazing and patient actors I have ever worked with," added the actor, who's also known for movies such as 'Dil Ka Rishta', 'Bhootnath' and 'Hate Story 3'.



At the end of his conversation with IANS, Priyanshu said: "To be shooting non-stop in rough, cold, brutal weather and keeping your humanity alive is a great human triumph. I saw that every day in this unit's actors and technicians. I salute all of them."



