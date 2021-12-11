Priyanka will be harbinger of change in UP politics: Deepender Hooda (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Deepender Hooda feels that the party is the main opposition force in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, which is raising people's issues under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi.



Hooda, who is a member of the Congress screening committee for next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh along with Jitendra Singh and Varsha Gaikwad, is working closely with Priyanka Gandhi, the party General Secretary in-charge of UP.



In an interview with IANS, Hooda talked about how under Priyanka Gandhi, Congress will play a decisive role in state politics and bring about change, first in Uttar Pradesh and then in the country, among a host of other issues.



Excerpts from the interview:



Q: What impact do you see of the farmers' agitation on UP polls?



A: The graph of the incumbent government has fallen due to the stubbornness exhibited by the BJP in not taking the farm laws back for a long time. The government will have to pay the price for the struggles of the farmers and the unity shown by them.



Q: You are part of the planning process for UP polls. How do you see Congress' prospects when the contest seems to be between the Samajwadi party and the BJP?



Q: Samajwadi Party may have the numbers, but we have the moral force so to say that we are the main opposition party raising people's issues under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress is fighting for every section of the society in the state. We will play a decisive role when people vote for change.



Q: Congress had said the candidates will be announced early, but no list has come out yet.



A: We never gave any date. I am a member of the screening committee we are in the process of finalising the candidates. We will announce the list at the suitable moment.



Q: Many people are queued up outside your residence. What feedback are you getting about Congress' prospects?



A: As you say, the fact that many people are waiting itself shows how people are enthusiastic about the Congress' prospects. Those saying that Congress can't find candidates must come to our screening committee meetings and see how candidates are lined up. As for our prospects, Congress will play a decisive role in state politics and bring about change, first in Uttar Pradesh and then in the country.



Q: Do you feel Priyanka Gandhi 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hu' slogan will resonate with the masses?



A: India has always been an equal society, since ancient times. But of late, there has been no work for the empowerment of women. If as a society we expect to move towards equality, the role of Priyanka Gandhi as the harbinger of change cannot be ignored.



