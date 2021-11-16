Priyanka to start dialogue with women in Chitrakoot

New Delhi/Chitrakoot, Nov 16 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start a direct dialogue with women - "Ladki hun lad sakti hun" in Chitrakoot on Wednesday at Ramghat.



The venue has been chosen to give subtle message as Chitrakoot has religious importance and had its own identity since times immemorial. The first known mention of the place is in the Valmiki's Ramayan, which is believed to be the first ever Mahakavya. Valmiki speaks of Chitrakoot as an eminently holy place.



The Congress General Secretary will also visit temple in the area. The Congress is making big promises to the fairer gender and hopes to make inroads in the women vote bank.



The Congress has prepared a separate manifesto for women for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Priyanka Gandhi had announced last month that her party will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the polls slated for early next year, saying the decision is aimed at making women, who constitute roughly half the vote bank, a "full-fledged partner in power".



The other assurances include an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA and Anganwadi workers; appointment of women to 40 per cent posts according to the provisions of reservation; pension of Rs 1,000 to old widows; and opening of 75 skill schools that will be named after the brave women of the state.



The Congress is trying to consolidate women power in its favour for the Assembly polls.



She had said last month that all class 12 pass girls will be given a smartphone while all graduate girls will get an electric scooter if her party forms a government in the state.



