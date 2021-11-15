Priyanka suffering from viral fever, cancels UP event

Lucknow, Nov 15 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scheduled visit to Moradabad on Monday has been cancelled.



According to Congress spokesman, Priyanka is unable to attend the scheduled office-bearers' meeting in Moradabad as she is suffering from viral fever.



The meeting will be conducted by the state Congress president and other leaders.



Priyanka will reschedule the meeting at Moradabad as soon as she is better, the spokesman said.





--IANS

amita/dpb