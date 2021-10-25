Priyanka promises to give healthcare up to Rs 10L free in UP

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has promised free healthcare up to Rs 10 lakh if the party comes to power in the state.



Priyanka in a tweet in Hindi on Monday said, "During the corona period and the fever spread in the state, due to the negligence of the government, the health services have collapsed which everyone has witnessed... and now if Congress comes to power treatment up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided free for any disease."



She said she had taken consent of the manifesto committee and this announcement would be a part of that.



On Saturday she had announced seven resolutions of the party which includes -- power bills would be cut by half, sugarcane rates would be increased to Rs 400 and farm loans will be waived.



Earlier, she also announced to give smartphones and electronic scooty to girls if the party comes to power in the state. She said, "I met some students, they said they need smartphones to study and for security. I am happy that with consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress today took a decision to give smartphones to the girls who pass Intermediate and electronic scooty to Bachelor students."



Priyanka had also announced that her party would give 40 per cent tickets to women in the upcoming Assembly elections. She said that all women who want to bring about a change in the system, are welcome to come forward and contest elections.



Priyanka flagged-off three 'Pratigya yatras' in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday aimed at garnering support for the party from every part of the state ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly polls.



The first route from Awadh in Barabanki joining the districts of Bundelkhand till Jhansi, while the second route has been prepared for different districts of western Uttar Pradesh and the Brij region.



Similarly, the third route has been earmarked for the Purvanchal region.Apart from Barabanki, the yatra will cover the two other cities of Saharanpur and Varanasi.



--IANS

miz/dpb







