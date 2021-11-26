Priyanka meets bereaved family in UP, assures support

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 26 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met the family members of Phool Chand Pasi, who, along with his wife, daughter and son, had been slain on Thursday.



The family members told Priyanka Gandhi that the police were delaying action in the matter, adding that some influential people of the village were behind the gruesome crime.



Later, talking to mediapersons, Priyanka said that the incident was yet another example of the deplorable law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.



"The poor and the weaker sections of society are being victimised under this government, and today is Constitution Day. In this fight for justice, me and my party will stand by the family and support them in whichever way we can," she said.



