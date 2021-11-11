Priyanka meets ASHA workers in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met ASHA workers here and discussed their problems.



The ASHA workers were recently beaten up by the police when they attempted to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Shahjahanpur. They wanted to meet the Chief Minister regarding their demands but the meeting could not take place.



It may be recalled that the Congress has announced that if it forms the government in Uttar Pradesh after the Assembly polls scheduled next year, the honorarium of Anganwadi and ASHA workers will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month.



--IANS

amita/arm