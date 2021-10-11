Priyanka leads 'Maun Vrat' in Lucknow to seek Ajay Mishra's dismissal

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a 'Maun Vrat' in Lucknow on Monday in support of their demand for the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is accused of mowing down farmers with his SUV.



The 'Maun Vrat' programme in Lucknow began at 3 p.m. while in the rest of the country the programme was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the party.



The Congress leaders, including state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, former MPs Pramod Tiwari and P.L. Punia and Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra sat with Priyanka, carrying placards on which their demand for dismissal of the Union minister was written.



The party leaders staged the 'Maun Vrat' at the footsteps of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the GPO park.



Earlier, talking about the delay in the programme in Lucknow, former MP Pramod Tiwari said that the police had urged them to change the time and venue of their dharna because the swearing in of the new Chief Justice of Uttar Pradesh was scheduled to take place.



Priyanka has been leading a campaign against the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and was even arrested while she was on her way to meeting the families of the deceased farmers.



In her rally in Varanasi on Sunday, she announced that she would continue to fight on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident until the minister stepped down from his post to pave the way for an impartial probe.





