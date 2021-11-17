Priyanka interacts with women in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot, Nov 17 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday interacted with a group of about 5,000 women at Ramghat on the banks of the Mandakini river in Uttar Pradesh and heard their problems.



The women, including Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, lawyers and members of self-help groups spoke about their problems at home and at work and appreciated the reservation announced for women by the grand old party.



Priyanka Gandhi assured them that the party would stand by them and help them in every possible way to solve their problems.



The programme that focused on the 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' slogan, saw women from all strata of society -- mainly low-income groups -- listening attentively to the Congress leader's programmes for women empowerment.



Priyanka Gandhi also offered prayers at the famous Matgajendra Shiv temple in Chitrakoot.



A special stage had been constructed on a boat for Priyanka Gandhi but the Congress leader chose to sit with the women during the interaction.



Political analysts feel that the selection of Chitrakoot as the venue for a dialogue with women was a carefully curated move as the Ramghat area of the district is, perhaps, one of the only other places to be close to the life of Lord Ram who has played a key role in drawing the political canvas of UP in recent decades.



--IANS

amita/svn/bg