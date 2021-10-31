Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur

Lucknow, Oct 31 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Sunday address a rally in Gorakhpur, the home district of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



The Pratigya Rally is another in the series of rallies being held by the Uttar Pradesh Congress across the state.



Priyanka Gandhi had launched her campaign with a rally from Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, on October 10.



She has changed the political narrative in Uttar Pradesh to an extent by announcing 40 per cent reservation of tickets for women.



She plans to override caste discrimination with gender politics.



