Priyanka Gandhi reaches Ranthambore with Robert Vadra

Jaipur, Jan 11 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday morning from where she has been actively doing online campaigning for the UP assembly elections.



From her Twitter handle, she paid tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary. She also attacked the Yogi government for making fake promises to the youth in the name of unemployment.



She said that the Congress is starting a new political phase in Uttar Pradesh in which the focus will be on women, farmers and youths.



Priyanka came with her husband Robert Vadra by road at 10.30 a.m. while her two children reached Ranthambore a day earlier on Monday. They are staying at Hotel Sher Bagh here.



Officials said that Priyanka's birthday is on January 12 and she will celebrate her birthday with family in Ranthambore.



She will also go for a Tiger Safari in Ranthambore sanctuary. All preparations have been made by the hotel management.



Earlier, she had visited Ranthambore on November 28.



--IANS

arc/svn/bg