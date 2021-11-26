Priyanka Chopra to hubby Nick Jonas: I love you

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Amid rumours of having troubles in their marital life, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a romantic post stating that they feel "grateful" to have each and have put an end to all gossip.



Priyanka and Nick shared a loved-up picture on the occasion of Thanksgiving. She wrapped her arms around Nick in the picture and is lovingly looking at her husband. It seems that she leaned in for a kiss.



"So much to be grateful for. Friends, family. I love you @nickjonas. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," Priyanka wrote as the caption.



Nick shared the same picture and wrote: "Happy thanksgiving everyone Grateful for you @priyankachopra."



Earlier this week, Priyanka featured in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.



Priyanka and Nick got married in dual ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018.



