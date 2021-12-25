Priyanka Chopra: I'm a sum of all my decisions

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) It has been in the acting business for 18 years and it has not been easy. Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently creating waves internationally with her powerful performances, says she is a sum of all her decisions and is proud to be where she is today.



Priyanka made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. She was later seen in movies such as 'Fashion', 'Krrish', 'Barfi!', 'Agneepath', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Mary Kom'.



It was in 2015, when she made her debut in Hollywood with the show 'Quantico' and since then there has been no stopping her. Her latest international release is 'The Matrix Ressurections' starring Keanu Reeves.



Talking to IANS about her over a decade-long-journey, Priyanka said: "It's been a lot of walking, I can tell you that."



She shared that she had her share of ups and downs.



"It's been a lot of walking forward. It's been a lot of ups and downs. It's not been easy. I am a sum of all my decisions and I am very proud to be where I am," Priyanka added.



Looking forward, Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting for the series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden and Roland Moller.



The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.



--IANS

dc/ksk/







