Priyanka attacks Yogi govt over law and order

Lucknow, Nov 30 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the poor law-and-order situation.



She said that the BJP may paint a rosy picture but the factual crime statistics in the state are 'scary'.



Priyanka's attack came amidst media reports of seven murders taking place in seven days in Gorakhpur district which is the home district of the chief minister.



She tweeted: "Law and order in the chief minister's area stands surrendered to criminals, you can well imagine the condition in the rest of the state."



The Congress leader has been attacking the state government over the issue of law and order, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Yogi Adityanath government.



--IANS

amita/pgh

