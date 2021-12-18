Priya Bhavani Shankar completes dubbing for 'Yaanai'

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) The post-production work of director Hari's 'Yaanai' featuring Arun Vijay, seems to be progressing at a brisk pace with the film's leading lady Priya Bhavani Shankar announcing on Saturday that she had completed dubbing for the film.



Taking to Twitter, Priya Bhavani Shankar said, "Wrapped up dubbing for #yaanai thanks to the entire team for making it a pleasant experience overall. We hope to see you all soon in theatres!"



Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Yaanai' will be a story that will be set in a rural landscape and that the film had been titled as 'Yaanai' (which in Tamil means 'Elephant') as the protagonist of the film seeks to protect his family just like how elephants protect their family and surroundings.



Only a week ago, actors Arun Vijay and Radhika had announced that they had completed dubbing for the film.



