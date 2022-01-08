Private chopper makes emergency landing in TN's Erode

Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) A private helicopter, chartered by a couple from Karnataka who was travelling to Kerala for treatment, made an emergency landing in Erode district on Saturday due to bad weather.



The helicopter which had four people on board -- the couple, pilot, and co-pilot -- made the emergency landing at the Kadambur hills while poor weather conditions prevailed over Satyamangalam forest lands.



Sources at Erode told IANS: "All the four people on board the chopper are safe and they will resume their journey back to Kerala once the weather condition improves."



--IANS

