Priority for planned growth of Bengaluru: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Bengaluru is an international city, growing at a rapid pace. The huge vehicle density is choking the roads in the city. So a 'Vision Document' has been prepared for the comprehensive and planned growth of the city and new projects would be implemented in accordance with the plan, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Construction of 12 high density corridors with a total length of 195 km with seamless signal system, installation of more than 7,000 sophisticated cameras under the Nirbhaya programme for women's safety is being taken up, Bommai said in his address after inaugurating Govindaraja Nagar Police Station on Friday evening.



Action has been initiated to prepare a master plan for remodelling of Rajakaluves (major storm water drains) to address the flooding problem, work is on for comprehensive development of Bengaluru through development of slum areas and lakes in the city, he said.



Lauding the service of police personnel Bommai said, "it is the police who get the call whenever people are in trouble. Police are like a mother for the kid. It is a very tough job. They do not have fixed duty hours. I have immense respect for them as I witnessed their work from a very close quarter when I was the Home Minister. Karnataka police are the best, they are the number one in the country."



Law and order situation in the city has improved substantially. There was a time when it was a Rowdy Raj with murders, gangwars and robbery being the order of the day. It has come down now. The Law and Order is fully under control, he said.



"Our government has brought new law to clamp down on online gambling, thus saving lakhs of families from economic ruin. Under the leadership of Housing minister V. Somanna, 1 lakh houses in Bengaluru and 5 lakh houses in rural areas are being built," Bommai said.



