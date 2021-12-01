Primary members to elect AIADMK's Coordinator, Joint Coordinator

Chennai, Dec 1 (IANS) The Executive Committee of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party on Wednesday resolved to amend its byelaw enabling the election of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator by primary members by a single vote.



With this, the Executive Committee in a way decided to revert back to the original scheme of things.



The rule was amended by the party's General Council meeting held in September 2017, wherein it was decided that the party's Coordinator and Joint Coordinator would be elected by the Council.



Earlier the party had decided that the General Secretary of the party would be elected by the primary members.



The Executive Committee also resolved to take away the powers of the Coordinator, Joint Coordinator to relax the rules relating to their election process and that of the General Council to amend the same.



--IANS

