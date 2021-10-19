Primary classes to reopen in Karnataka from Oct 25

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Karnataka government has decided to permit Classes 1 to 5 to reopen from October 25, with strictly adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures, state Primary and secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh announced on Monday.



He said that the decision has been taken as per the recommendation of the expert commitee on Covid-19 and as per the wishes of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



"Another decision will be taken on November 1, to review the situation and to allow full functioning of classes," he added.



The children will be trained for a week to create awareness on Covid appropriate behaviour by teachers. Parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. There shall be screening for Covid-19 symptoms on entry.



Fifty per cent of the capacity in a classroom is allowed. Provision for hand sanitisers should be made and physical distancing of 1 metre minimum as practically feasible should be maintained in class rooms. School managements should ensure no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit, Nagesh said.



The classrooms and rest rooms should be disinfected daily, and only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccination will be allowed. Teachers who are over 50 years of age will use a face shield too, he added.



Nagesh said that there was lot of pressure from parents of primary school children for reopening of schools. He also said that there is no plan to cut down on the syllabus.



"The teachers themselves are not in favor of reducing the syllabus and they are ready to take classes to cover portions on Sundays also," he said.



The Karnataka government has also further eased restrictions on swimming pools and at the airports for international arrivals.



It has as been decided to discontinue SPO2 routine check except in cases of fever, cough, cold, and difficulty in breathing. It was also decided to discontinue RT-PCR test report checking for arrival except for those from selected countries notified by the Centre.



The swimming pools in the state are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity by ensuring Covid guidelines. Only persons who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine will be allowed.



