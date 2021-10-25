Primary classes begin in K'taka, parents send kids amid Covid fears

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) As many as 44,615 primary schools run by the Karnataka government and 19,645 unaided and aided private schools reopened across the state on Monday for Classes 1 to 5 after 19 months as per government orders.



The parents sent their children to school amid Covid fears. Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has appealed to all parents to send their children to school without any fear.



He had visited high school campuses which are already fully functional and had mid-day meals with the school children to instil confidence in the parents. As many as 40 lakh children have taken admission in primary classes.



Along with the Covid-19 fear, as symptoms of dengue, fever, malaria, seasonal cough and cold are found among children, strict measures have been taken to ensure that any child detected with these symptoms is not allowed entry into the school.



The teachers have been advised to acclimatize children to the school environment and not start right away with studies; instead they should go with basic education by the education department. However, it is the parents' decision to send their children to school. Offline classes are still operational.



Many of the private schools have chosen to reopen after Diwali. A.V. Kempegowda, Secretary of ANVG Education Trust in Devanahalli, said their school will be reopening on November 8.



Basappa Golappa Poojari of Sri Nandi Education Society at Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district said they have installed two thermal scanners and two teachers have been deputed for monitoring. The schools will be sanitized on every Sunday.



"We have also arranged hot water for children. Now it is for the parents to send their children to school," he added.



Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, 19,93,532 children in the age group of 0 to nine years have tested positive for the infection in the state with a fatality rate of 0.1 per cent.



Among the age group of 10 to 19 years, 2,32,900 have tested positive for Covid-19 and 94 children have died due to the infection. Physical classes for high school students between classes 6 to 12 and college students have already begun in the state during September.



