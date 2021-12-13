Prez, PM lead nation in paying tribute to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the nation in paying tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives fighting terrorists during the 2001 Parliament attack.



Kovind tweeted: "I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice."



Remembering the bravehearts, the Prime Minister tweeted: "I pay my tributes to the security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack

in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen."



Paying homage, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi: "I salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the temple of Indian democracy, Parliament House, in the cowardly terrorist attack. Your unparalleled valour and sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation."



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."



On the 20th anniversary of the attack, a programme was organised on the Parliament premises to pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice.



Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, among others paid tribute to the victims of the attack.



Families of the deceased were also present at the event.



On December 13, 2001, five terrorists stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate firing. Nine people, including eight security personnel were killed while fighting the terrorists.



All the five terrorists were neutralised by the security forces.



