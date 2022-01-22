Prez, PM condole deaths in Mumbai building fire

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of three persons in the huge fire in Mumbai.



Taking to Twitter in Hindi, President Kovind said he is saddened by the fire incident and expressed deepest sympathies with the families who lost their near and dear ones in the fire. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.



A tweet from the PMO handle said: "Saddened by the building fire at Tardeo in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured for the speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi."



The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives while the injured would be paid Rs 50,000 each.



At least 6 persons have been killed and 23 others injured when a major blaze engulfed the 18th floor of a building in Tardeo, South Mumbai at dawn on Saturday.



The fire was noticed at the top part of the 20-storied Kamla Building at around 7.30 a.m. with people in neighbouring buildings and morning walkers alerting the fire brigade.



The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed with 13 fire tenders as the flames quickly spread to the two upper floors sparking panic among the building residents.



The MFB managed to rescue at least 23 injured persons from the inferno that raged in the top three floors, and the firemen continued to battle the blaze in the afternoon.



--IANS

niv/skp/