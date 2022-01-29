Prez, PM condole death of noted educationist Baba Iqbal Singh

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh, 96, a noted educationist from Himachal Pradesh.



Taking to Twitter, the President said: "Saddened at the death of Iqbal Singh Ji, who has made immense contributions in the field of education, health and social work. He was selected for the 2022 Padma Shri award for his service. My condolences to his family and followers."



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters. He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru bless his soul."



Baba Iqbal Singh passed away at Baru Sahib in Himachal Pradesh earlier on Saturday.



He was president of the Kalgidhar Society that ran several educational institutions and a spiritual university too.



He was M.Sc (Agriculture) and retired from the post of Director (Agriculture) in Himachal Pradesh, after which, he took up social work. His name also featured on January 25 in the list of Padma Awardees 2022.



--IANS

niv/pgh

