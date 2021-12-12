Pressure will always be there when you play for India: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) India's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that pressure will always be there on any cricketer who plays for the 'Men in Blue', adding that individuals should focus on their own performances rather than outside noise.



Rohit was handed the T20I captaincy following Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the role post the culmination of the T20 World Cup. Later, the Mumbai batsman was also appointed India's ODI captain as selectors did not want to have two different leaders for the T20I and ODI teams.



The star opener said that there will be pressure but he will try to focus on his job.



"When you are playing cricket for India, the pressure is always going to be high. The pressure is always going to be there. There will be a lot of people talking about it; be it positively or negatively," said Rohit in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.



"For me, personally, as a cricketer, it is important to focus on my job and not to focus on what people are talking about because you can't control that. I have said it a million times and I will keep repeating it," he added.



The 34-year-old also mentioned that he wants the players to share a strong bond when they play for India and focus only on what they have in their hands rather than pay attention to the outside noise.



"This is also the same message to the team and the team understands that when we are playing a high-profile tournament, there will be a lot of talk. It's just important for us to focus on what we have in hand; which is to go and win games and play the way you are known for. So, those talks outside are immaterial," the batsman said.



"What we think of each other is more important. You want to share a strong bond between players and that is what will help us achieve the goal we want to," he concluded.



Rohit's stint as the Test vice-captain will start in South Africa where they will play 3 Tests from December 26. He will then lead India in the subsequent 3-match ODI series from January 19.



--IANS



avn/bsk