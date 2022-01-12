Pressure builds on K'taka CM to stop Mekedatu padayatra

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is "under pressure" to initiate action against the Congress leaders and stop the Mekedatu padayatra from entering Bengaluru.



The Karnataka High Court has questioned the ruling BJP that why is it incapable of initiate action against the Congress leaders who took out the padayatra despite curfew orders.



The BJP in the state has taken soft stand so far by not initiating strict action to stop the padayatra when the Covid crisis is reaching its peak in the state.



After the High Court rap, BJP legislators from Bengaluru convened a press conference on Wednesday, urging Bommai to act tough on Congress leaders, and prevent the rally from entering Karnataka's capital city.



Following the issuance of notice by the High Court, the government now has to make its stand clear by January 14. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with top bureaucrats and senior police officers and spoke to CM Bommai over phone about the court's dissatisfaction over the government's handling of the Mekedatu padayatra issue.



Meanwhile, BJP legislators Garudachar, Ravi Subramanya, Aravind Limbavali and Satish Reddy have held a press conference and urged their own government to act tough against Congress leaders.



Aravind Limbavali, former minister and BJP MLA from Mahadevapura constituency sai that the ruling BJP government should initiate stringent measures on Congress leaders and if there need be, the government should not hesitate to arrest Congress leaders, he added.



Satish Reddy, three-time BJP MLA from Bommanahalli constituency from Bengaluru stated that Bengaluru has a population of 1.25 crore. "If the Covid infection spreads, it will affect the entire state. The World Health Organization and the Central government have given guidelines to follow."



"Covid cases have gone past the 15,000 mark. The numbers are doubling. The infections would double if padayatra enters Bengaluru. We will also start a movement against padayatra peacefully," he said.



Ravisubramanya, a BJP MLA who has represented Basavanagudi constituency three times, stated that the state government will have to take appropriate measures to prevent Mekedatu padayatra from entering Bengaluru. "It is inevitable to take a decision and initiate strict measures," he said.



Garudhachar, also a three-time BJP MLA, said: "The government should not allow padayatra to enter the constituency. Thousands of labourers, workers are managing to work amid Covid crisis. If the infection spreads they are not in a position to cope up with the consequences. The padayatra should not enter Bengaluru city."



The Padayatra over Mekedatu project has entered its fourth day. Thousands of people are marching towards Bengaluru amid curfew orders.



The Congress has been openly challenging the ruling BJP government over the padayatra, stating "come what may, they are not stopping it".



