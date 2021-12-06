President's 'pilgrimage' to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raigad Fort

Raigad (Maharashtra), Dec 6 (IANS) Describing his visit to the imposing Raigad Fort as a "pilgrimage", President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid his respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja's statue atop the mountain capital of the legendary Maratha warrior king.



On the occasion, the President said he "considered himself fortunate for getting an opportunity to pay his respects" to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the "visit is like a pilgrimage" - only the second by the country's head of state since Independence.



President Kovind recalled how under the able leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the glory of the entire region increased and patriotic feelings were re-ignited.



He said the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been described very effectively in the 19th century Sankskrit work "Shivraj-Vijayah" and called for the book to translated into various Indian language to enable people, particularly the younger generations, get acquainted with the great personality of the Marathi King.



The President said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's thinking was "futuristic", and he took many decisions of far-reaching impact with the help of his Council of Ministers known as "Ashta Pradhan", and also built the first modern navy of India.



This is only the second visit by a President to the Raigad Fort, the previous being the then President Giani Zail Singh, who had come here in 1985 to unveil the Meghadambari which was erected on the royal palace.



Similarly, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had visited the hilltop iconic fort in 1980, and later Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee came here in 1999.



President Kovind was invited by Yuvraj Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, the 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and currently nominated Member of Rajya Sabha, to visit the historic fort.



Located 820 metres (2,1700 feet), it was earlier accessible by a gruelling single pathway climb of 1,737 steps, which could take several hours.



Now, visitors and tourists can zoom to the top in barely 5 minutes - thanks to the Raigad Ropeway which was constructed in 1996 - taking in breathtaking views of the surrounding green Sahyadri Mountains, deep valleys, rivers and tiny villages dotting them.



The fort comprises several gates like Mena Darwaja for the royal women, the main entrance Nagarkhana Darwaja, Palkhi Darwaja for the Chhatrapati and his convoys and the main entry from the pathway to the structure called the Maha Darwaja, flanked by two huge bastions, and which was shut daily at sunset.



The Raigad Fort, encompassing amazing defences and architecture at that height, has some 21 small villages in its vicinity and is also a holy shrine for many disciples of Chhatrapai Shivaji Maharaj.



