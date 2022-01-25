President's Medals to Fire Service, Home Guards, Civil Defence personnel announced

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday announced the President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services and Meritorious Services Medals to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on the eve of Republic Day.



A total of 42 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals and out of these, President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been given to one personnel; Fire Service Medal for Gallantry to two personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.



The President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to nine personnel while the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 30 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.



In addition, 25 personnel/volunteers are also awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals. Of these, the President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service has been given to two personnel while 23 personnel from Home Guards and Civil Defence have been awarded for Meritorious Service.



A total of 939 Police personnel have been awarded with various medals on the occasion of Republic Day-2022 out of which 189 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) have been given to the security/police personnel.



Among the majority of 189 Gallantry Awards, 134 personnel have been awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir Region. 47 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremist affected areas and one person for their gallant action in the Northeast Region.



Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 115 are from the J&K Police, 30 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), three from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), two from Border Security Force (BSF), three from Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB), 10 from the Chhattisgarh Police, nine from the Odisha Police and seven from the Maharashtra Police and the remaining from the other states and union territories.



