President, Vice-President, PM greet people of UP on statehood day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on their statehood day.



Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wished that the state continues to progress on the path of development and prosperity. "Hearty greetings to all the residents of the state on Uttar Pradesh Diwas. The hardworking and talented people of Uttar Pradesh have made impressive contributions to history, art, culture, literature and politics of India. I wish that this state continues to progress on the path of development and prosperity," he tweeted.



In his his greetings, the Vice-President said: "My greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their state foundation day. Uttar Pradesh is known for its rich history, spiritual heritage, architectural grandeur, mighty rivers and exquisite handicrafts. The state has played an important role in national development."



"My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and the well being of its people," he added.



Greeting the people on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said: "Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark of development in all fields in the last five years. This made life easier for people of state along with creating new opportunities. I am sure the multidimensional development of Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in New India."



--IANS

