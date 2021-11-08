President to preside over conference of Governors, L-Gs

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the 51st Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors on November 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.



It will be the fourth such conference to be presided over by President Kovind.



Apart from Governors and Lt Governors of all the states and Union Territories, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the conference, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.



--IANS

niv/svn