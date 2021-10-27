President on Gujarat visit from Oct 28

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a three-day Gujarat visit from October 28.



During his stay, the President will inaugurate a Housing Scheme Project for Economically Weaker Sections at Bhavnagar on October 29, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Wednesday.



He will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, the Ashram of Morari Bapu, at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district, it added.



--IANS

niv/shb





