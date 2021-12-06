President Kovind to visit Bangladesh for 50th Victory Day celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two day state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to December 17 to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations.



During the visit, he will hold a delegation-level meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen will also call on him.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a state visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to 27, 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.



Bangladesh is a major pillar of India's Neighbourhood First Policy. India and Bangladesh share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity, health, culture and people-to-people ties, energy and power to development partnership and sub-regional cooperation, an official statement said.



Both countries have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The upcoming visit of the President on this historic occasion is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship. It also reaffirms the shared desire of both countries to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and understanding, the statement said.



--IANS

sk/vd