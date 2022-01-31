President Kovind hails India's vaccination drive

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday lauded India's Covid-19 inoculation drive calling it a proof of the country's capability in fight against the pandemic.



Kovind was addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliment at the start of the Budget session.



"We have made a record of administering more than 150 crore vaccine doses in less than a year", said President Kovind. He said that Covid has enveloped the whole world, and India has also become a victim of the pandemic. Country's health care workers, doctors and frontline workers have led the fight from the front.



"We are in the third year of the pandemic, the citizens have displayed courage and confidence in the country", said Kovind, adding that the vaccination drive is going strongly in the country, and India also started vaccinating the 15-18 age group. Precautionary doses are also being administered to frontline workers and senior citizens, he emphasised.



Addressing the joint session, President Kovind underlined that a total of eight Covid vaccines have been granted approval for emergency use in the country. Three Covid vaccines being developed in India have been granted emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation. These Made-in-India vaccines are playing pivotal role in protecting the lives of crores from this Covid pandemic across the globe, he said.



Mentioning India's mass vaccination drive, he said: "We have crossed 150 crore vaccinations in less than a year. Over 90 per cent eligible people have taken 1st dose of vaccination. Precautionary dose has also begun. Indian vaccines have saved lives of crores of people".



As a result of the efforts made by the government, the popularity of Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional medicine is increasing, said the President. He also said that the government has reduced the cost of treatment by making medicines available at affordable prices through more than 8000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.



"Rs 64,000 crore for PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare the country for health crisis in future" the President said.



Th President informed the joint parliamentary session that the WHO Traditional Centre of Medicine will be set up in the country.



