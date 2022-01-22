Premier League: Brentford lose to Wolves match stopped by hovering drone

London, Jan 22 (IANS) The English Premier League match between Brentford FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford, West London, on Saturday was halted for some time during the first half because of a drone that hovered about the stadium.



"Play has been halted due to a drone above the stadium. The teams are heading back into the tunnel," Brentford FC in a tweet on Saturday. The teams were locked goalless when the match was halted.



The players remained inside their change rooms for some time before the drone was brought down eventually.



The players were back out for a short warm-up and the match resumed soon after. The officials decided to add 19 minutes additional time to the clock in the first half and this did not include injury stoppage time, thus the players went out again after 71 minutes after the match had started for half-time.



Wolverhampton Wanderers eventually won the match 2-1, riding on the winner scored by Rúben Neves with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner off a pass by Joao Moutinho.



The Wolves went into the lead in the 48th minute when Moutinho sent in an assist by Nelson Semedo right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.



Brentford made it 1-1 when Ivan Toney lodged a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Bryan Mbeumo set up the goal with a cross following a set-piece situation.



But the match took another turn in the 78th minute when Neves scored what eventually turned out to be the winner.



--IANS



bsk