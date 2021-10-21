Pratik Gandhi's hilarious revelation about his struggling days

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Renowned actor Pratik Gandhi will be seen as a special guest on 'Zee Comedy Show' this Saturday. The actor made his appearance to promote his upcoming debut film 'Bhavai' and he also shared some interesting stories with everyone on set.



Adding more to the entertainment quotient will be comedians Sanket Bhosale, Mubeen and Gaurav's interesting re-enactment of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sooryavansham' that made everyone roll in laughter. The trio dressed aptly in their own Amitabh Bachchan avatar, took over the stage and indeed entertained each and every person including the guest of the evening Pratik Gandhi.



In fact, absolutely thrilled by their performance, Pratik also went on to appreciate their work while revealing interesting incidents from his time as a theatre artiste. The actor also revealed how he was rejected during the initial phase when he was trying his luck on television.



As Pratik revealed: "When I was working in theatre, there was no digital sound back then and in one hilarious incident someone from my team was supposed to be a murderer. He had a gun in his hand but the sound didn't come at the given cue, so he improvised by picking up a knife. However, the sound of the firing shot came at the exact moment when he enacted the killing scenes with a knife, the whole auditorium erupted in laughter."



He adds: "Although it was supposed to be a serious act but due to the technical glitch it turned out to be a hilarious one. Incidents like these make me nostalgic, I had a great time during my theatre days and often miss them. Apart from theatre, I have tried my luck in television and I have given numerous auditions but was always told that I am not fit for television. I would say that rejection has helped me."



'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.



