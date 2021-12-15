Prateek Kuhad brings his music to your city
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 1639568151000
By IANSlife
New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANSlife) Prateek Kuhad, one of India's most streamed indie artists, is gearing up to perform live and provide fans with a memorable experience through his beautiful music. His Winter of '21 India Tour stopping in six major cities this December, promises to be a stellar experience.
Set to hit the road, performing shows dated:
15th December, 2021 at Westside Pavillion in Kolkata
16th December, 2021 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli in Hyderabad
17th December, 2021 at UB City in Bengaluru
22nd December, 2021 at Drome Arena in Pune
23rd December, 2021 at Mirage Beach Club in Goa
29th December, 2021 in Delhi
Book tickets to experience him live in your city now on Paytm Insider:
https://insider.in/prateek-kuhad-india-tour/article
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
--IANS
tb/ ianslife
