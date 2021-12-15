Prateek Kuhad brings his music to your city

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANSlife) Prateek Kuhad, one of India's most streamed indie artists, is gearing up to perform live and provide fans with a memorable experience through his beautiful music. His Winter of '21 India Tour stopping in six major cities this December, promises to be a stellar experience.





Set to hit the road, performing shows dated:



15th December, 2021 at Westside Pavillion in Kolkata



16th December, 2021 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli in Hyderabad



17th December, 2021 at UB City in Bengaluru



22nd December, 2021 at Drome Arena in Pune



23rd December, 2021 at Mirage Beach Club in Goa



29th December, 2021 in Delhi



Book tickets to experience him live in your city now on Paytm Insider:



https://insider.in/prateek-kuhad-india-tour/article



