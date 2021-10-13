Prashant Mishra sowrn-in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC

Amaravati, Oct 13 (IANS) Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was on Wednesday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Vijayawada.



Prior to his appointment in Andhra Pradesh, Mishra was the acting Chief Justice of the Chattisgarh High Court.



Born on August 29, 1964 in Chhattisgarh, Mishra did his BSc and LLB from the Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur. He has practiced law at the district court in Raigarh, the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur and the Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur. Prior to his elevation as the judge of the Chattisgarh High Court in 2009, Mishra had stints as additional advocate general and advocate general of the state.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other judges of the high court were present on the occasion.



--IANS

