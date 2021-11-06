Pranaay opens up on challenges faced while composing music for 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Composer and singer Pranaay says that composing music for the web series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' was not at all easy. As it was done during the pandemic, the coordination with the team happened over phone or Zoom calls.



He shared: "I was approached for scoring the music of 'Call My Agent' in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. We had a crazy deadline and we couldn't physically meet. So, it was mostly over the phone and Zoom calls, virtually is what we had to do. But the energy never dropped.



"The visuals and directions were so crisp, plus we had new celebrities in every episode. So, the episode was extremely exciting and challenging given the deadline that we had.



"We finished the entire score in about one and a half months, each episode is about 40 minutes, so that was pretty challenging to me."



Pranaay is known for his work in 'Baaghi' franchise, 'Munna Michael' and more.



'Call My Agent: Bollywood', directed by Shaad Ali, features Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Aahana Kumra.



He adds on how this project was different from earlier ones, saying: "Usually it's romcom or crime thrillers but this was a very light hearted and a very fun kind of a show.



"It was challenging because we were in the second wave of the pandemic and the visuals were so fresh, it never felt like this is normally what we get so this was a completely new and different vibe to the show."



Pranaay says he made some great friends in this project. He got to work with director Shaad Ali for the first time and got some new experiences also.



"I made a lot of friends and second is the genres that I didn't even know I was capable of creating, but I did for this one. Also, to score music for the actors like Rajat Kapoor, Tinu Anand, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan, made my job as a composer easy and great also."



