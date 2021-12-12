Pragya Jaiswal feels 'ecstatic' with love she received for 'Akhanda'

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who recently hit the jackpot with the success of her movie 'Akhanda', seems to be buoyed with the response she has been receiving for the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer.



'Akhanda' recently hit the screens and became a big hit.



"I am really, happy, thrilled, ecstatic, and grateful for the response I have been receiving for our movie 'Akhanda'. I have watched the movie along with the audience at the theatres. The screaming, the hooting, those whistles, the high energetic response overwhelms me," Pragya said.



The 'Kanche' actress conveyed, "This is something I have never experienced. My character in 'Akhanda' has different variations. So, getting appreciation for such roles is even more humbling."



She was quizzed about what excites her most about the euphoria around the movie 'Akhanda', as she was not expecting this much hype on social media as well.



She said that she had come across Instagram Reels in which people were trying to recreate their songs, which excited her the most.



Pragya, who has a couple of upcoming movies in Telugu, said, "I have been receiving appreciation for my performance not only from the audience but also from other industry people, which makes me feel much grateful."



'Akhanda' helmed by Boyapati Srinu was released a couple of weeks ago. Balakrishna appears as an 'aghora', while Pragya Jaiswal plays a cop.



