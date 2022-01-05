Pracheen Chauhan's stay-at-home mantra for Covid safety

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Television star Pracheen Chauhan believes it is better to be safe than sorry. He's staying at home and leaving it only for shoots, and his advice to his fans is that they, too, should not venture out without any compelling reason.



The actor, who's now seen playing Abhimanyu in the television show 'Pyar Ka Punch', said in a statement: "We are already experiencing the third wave of Covid-19, which may be just as severe as the previous one and put a strain on the country's healthcare resources. So, we all should avoid going out and meeting people until and unless it is absolutely necessary."



Chauhan, who was also on the star cast of popular shows such as 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Kutumb', added: "When the first and second waves were coming to an end, people went back to crowding public places, disregarding social distancing norms. This time around, we should remember not to make the same error again in order to prevent a third wave from being deadlier. Even if you are vaccinated, it is important for you to avoid public gatherings."



Talking about himself, Chauhan said: "I am taking all necessary precautions. I step out only for shoots till the time they are allowed. Rest of the time, I am at home, taking care of myself by eating healthy and working out at home itself."



