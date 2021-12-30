Pracheen Chauhan: Acting is my first love, only passion

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who is currently gaining a lot of popularity playing Abhimanyu in the web series 'Pyar Ka Punch', says acting is his ultimate passion and now he also wants to explore reality television shows.



He says: "After exploring television fictions and digital shows now I'm looking forward to exploring reality TV shows in 2022. Looking at the trend and interest of audiences towards reality shows l wish to entertain and reveal myself to them. I would love to be a part of such shows because it's going to be new and exciting for me."



Pracheen known for featuring in television shows like 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kutumb' among others refers to acting as his first love.



"Acting is my first love and my only passion. I'm happy and satisfied with my choice of career. And this is my only source of income. I'm looking forward to some great work as an actor in 2022 and of course, happiness and peace in my personal life. I enjoy acting the most irrespective of the platform. And I would keep myself to any kind of role as long as they are challenging and substantial."



Pracheen was last seen in the show 'Shaadi Mubarak' in which he portrayed the role of Vishal Agarwal.



--IANS

ila/kr