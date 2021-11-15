Powerful IEDs recovered in Manipur after terror attack

Imphal, Nov 15 (IANS) After a deadly terror attack which killed seven persons, including an Assam Rifles Colonel, the security forces recovered powerful IEDs (Improvised Explosive Device) fitted with a mobile phone handset and digital watch from three locations in Manipur, the police said on Monday.



The police added that a powerful IED, wrapped in black polythene, was found near the house gate of one Aribam Sashikumar Sharma at Khongman in Imphal East district on Monday.



Bomb and dog squads were rushed to the area and defused the IED fitted with a digital watch connected with two 9-volt battery along with one tiffin box.



One special detonator, gelatin (500 gm) and splinters were found inside the tiffin container.



On Sunday, another powerful IED fixed with a mobile phone handset was recovered by the police near the residence of MLA, L. Shusindro Singh at Khurai Chingangbam Leikai under Porompat police station in the same Imphal East district in which one person was arrested.



In another incident on Sunday, the police recovered a bag containing as many as 20 hand-made crude bombs from the roadside near Yangbi primary school under Hiyanglam police station in Kakching district.



On Saturday, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered 20 M-79 grenade also known as 'Lathode' hidden in a jute bag near Wabagai Yanbi High school in Kakching district.



The recovered ammunition was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad, officials said on Monday.



Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi and four soldiers of the paramilitary forces were gunned down by People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) militants in the bordering Churachandpur district along Myanmar.



Tripathi's wife and their nine-year-old son were also killed in the militant attack. For the first time, the militants in the northeast killed the family members of a security official.



A combined force of the Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commandos continued their operation on Monday to nab the militants. The incident took place near Sekhen village, as the militants first detonated IEDs and then fired on the convoy of 46 Battalion Assam Rifles, when Col. Tripathi along with his family members was going to supervise a civic action programme in Churachandpur.



Police and intelligence officials suspect that the guerrillas came from Myanmar and after the attack went back over the border.



