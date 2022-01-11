Powerful Galaxy S21 FE 5G set to make new Indian fans

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Samsung has undoubtedly made its Galaxy S series quite popular among the Android flagship lovers. Inspired by the response to Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) by young users in India, the South Korean giant has now brought its first 2022 flagship, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, to the country.



Power-packed with Galaxy S21 premium features, Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with an eye-catching design, powerful performance, a pro-grade camera and seamless connectivity.



Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available in India at an introductory offer of Rs 49,999 (8GB+128GB variant) and Rs 53,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant in four finishes -- Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite.



Will the device (8GB+128GB, in Graphite finish) make some new fans in the hot Rs 45,000-Rs 60,000 segment? Let us figure out.



As usual, it comes with the best of Samsung flagship experience for young Galaxy Fans.



Design-wise, Galaxy S21 FE 5G looks good with an iconic contour-cut design, metal frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a modern haze finish.



The device features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into your pocket as you travel to work.



The 6.4-inch (19.5: 9 aspect ratio) device offers Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, a 120Hz Refresh Rate at 2340x1080 (FHD+) at 1200 nit brightness.



It will offer 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control for dynamic and silky-smooth scrolling experience that is easy on the eyes.



Like earlier S21 devices, it is a performance workhorse and runs Android 12.



Powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 Processor, Galaxy S21 FE 5G will ensure high speed and good performance sans lag while streaming OTT content and playing next-gen mobile games.



It comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W super-fast charging. The 4500mAh battery will provide ample juice for day-long activities.



The device also supports 15W fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.



When it comes to cameras, the device sports the industry's best triple camera set-up.



On the rear, it has the flagship grade 12MP (UW)+12MP (W)+8MP (Tele) camera for capturing bright pictures. The photos shot in daylight came out excellent.



The ultra-wide lens will add additional perspective to your images to fit all the details in one frame.



The 32MP front camera will get you some good selfies in proper light conditions. The pro-grade camera system comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom. Selfies shot in low-light conditions were a bit dull though.



The IP68 rating makes the smartphone dust and water resistant.



Those buying the device from January 11-17 will get additional Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. The device is available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores.



Conclusion: Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with flagship power, speed and performance with an all-day intelligent battery, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.



With the best-in-class triple camera, 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and powerful processor, Galaxy S21 FE 5G will surely fill the vacuum in your life.



--IANS

na/