Pottery factory's roof collapses, 6 feared buried

Bulandshahr, Jan 28 (IANS) The roof of a pottery factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district collapsed on Friday and about six persons are feared buried under the debris which is being removed.



A woman has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.



The incident took place at R.K. Insulator Pottery unit and sources said that the roof collapsed because of the excessive weight placed on it.



A police spokesman said that the rescue work was on and debris was being cleared.



He said that the incident would be probed and action would be taken accordingly.



--IANS

