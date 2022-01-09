Poster was in UP begins on social media

Lucknow, Jan 9 (IANS) The announcement of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has hurtled major political parties into a race for the victory post.



The parties have already started releasing posters on the social media, where most of the campaigning will now take place.



The BJP poster has a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waving to the crowds and the caption says: "Raj tilak ki karo taiyyari, 10 March ko phir aa rahe hain Bhagwadhari".



The Samajwadi Party poster also has Akhilesh's back, waving to the crowd, and the caption says, "Chal padi hai lal aandhi, aa rahen hain Samajwadi."



The 'lal aandhi' is an obvious reference to red caps worn by the party cadres.



The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) posters, for the first time, has two leaders -- Mayawati and Satish Chandra Mishra -- and the caption claims - "10 March, Sab saaf'/ Behenji hain UP ki aas."



The Congress poster claims "10 March - aa rahi hai Congress". The poster has a photograph of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



The common thread -- 10 March -- refers to the day votes will be counted for the Assembly elections.



According to sources, the poster war has just begun and the social media will see a rush of this kind of campaigning in the coming days.



