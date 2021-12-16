Postal stamp launched to mark 75 years of L&T's Construction & Mining Machinery business

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (IANS) To mark the 75th anniversary of L&T's Construction and Mining Equipment business, the Department of Posts, Government of India, released a special commemorative stamp here on Thursday.



The corporate stamp was unveiled by Sharada Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, in the presence of S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen and Toubro, Arvind K. Garg, Executive Vice-President, Construction and Mining Machinery business, L&T, and L.K. Dash, Postmaster General, Bengaluru HQ.



Addressing the gathering, Subrahmanyan said, "L&T has a legacy of pioneering critical equipment required for nation-building and is at the forefront of continuous enhancement of engineering design and manufacturing capabilities. We are delighted that our Construction and Mining Machinery business has been fulfilling the needs of the mining and construction sectors with high quality equipment and excellent service for the last 75 years."



He said L&T's Construction and Mining Machinery business had introduced the hydraulic excavator technology in India and contributed significantly towards its infrastructure development.



As an engineering conglomerate, L&T has been instrumental in partnering with the nation and bringing cutting-edge technologies from across the world into the country which enabled it to accelerate the growth of the nation.



The business has supplied over 60,000 units of various equipment in India during its 75 years of association with the construction and mining industry.



In her address, Sharada Sampath appreciated the efforts of L&T as the frontline engineering organisation committed to building India through involvement in critical projects. She congratulated the L&T senior management for its success and extended best wishes for future initiatives.



The commemorative stamp released on the occasion features various models of earthmoving equipment introduced by L&T in the last seven decades in the Indian market. During the event, a special cover was also released.



--IANS

mka/arm