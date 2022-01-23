Post-wedding celebration turns into mourning in MP

Bhopal, Jan 23 (IANS) A post wedding celebration turned into a tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district when bridegroom's cousin collapsed while dancing and died.



When the relatives and family members were celebrating the function, the 32-year-old man suddenly collapsed while he was dancing and died.



A video of the incident which went viral on social media shows that the person who was dancing collapsed all of a sudden. Friends and family members present there thought that he was acting and will get up soon.



When the youth did not stand up for a while, his friends reached out to him and noticed that he was unconscious. He was rushed to a local hospital in Betul where the doctors declared him dead.



According to Dr Ashok Uike of Betul District Hospital, the youth was brought dead.



"The exact reason of his death will be known only if the post-mortem is conducted, but sudden cardiac arrest could have possibly caused the death," Dr Uike said.



The deceased has been identified as Antlal.



A police official in Betul district talking to IANS said: "No complaint has been filed in the matter. If family person files any complain about it, the police will investigate the matter."



A similar incident had occurred in November, 2021 in Bhopal where a senior doctor - C.S. Jain, who was dancing with his colleagues, had collapsed all of sudden. There were around 50 doctors in the party but before they could do something, the doctor died of cardiac arrest.



-- IANS

pd/svn/skp/