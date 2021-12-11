Post protesting farmers' exit, NH-24 unlikely to open soon

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The National Highway-24 is likely to remain closed for traffic even as the protesting farmers decided to return home by December 15 following their agitation over the now repealed farms laws, and other issues.



Officials said the road will be inspected and vehicles would not be allowed to ply on it for now, as it was closed for long and no maintenance work could be carried out for over a year.



According to sources, it might take another 15-20 days to carry out the repairing work on the road to allow vehicular movement on that stretch. In fact, cracks could be seen on a flyover where the farmers were on stir.



The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials will inspect the road and look for the flaws in order to address them. Vehicles would not be allowed to run on the stretch before that.



NHAI project director Arvind Kumar told IANS: "After the farmers leave, we will inspect the place. After that, some repairing work also needs to be done."



--IANS

msk/pgh/arm