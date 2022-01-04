Post-production work of Jiiva's 'Varalaru Mukkiyam' on at brisk pace

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Debutant director Santhosh Rajan's 'Varalaru Mukkiyam', featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, is fast nearing completion as the unit is now busy with the post-production work of the film.



Sources close to the unit say that the film has been shot across the locales of Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kerala. The post-production work of the film, a light-hearted romantic comedy, is proceeding at a brisk pace, the sources say and add that an official announcement on the film's worldwide theatrical release can be expected soon.



Produced by Jiiva's father, R.B. Choudary of Super Good Films, the film features Kashmira Pardeshi of 'Sivappu Manjal Pacchai' fame as the female lead.



Others who play important roles in the film include Pragya Nagara, Viji Rathish, VTV Ganesh, KS Ravikumar, Malayalam actor Siddiq, Saranya Ponvannan, Shara, TSK, E Ramados, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Motta Rajendhiran and Lollu Sabha Manohar.



Cinematography for the film is by Sakthi Saravanan and its music has been scored by Shaan Rahman, who is known for his hit number 'Jimikki Kamal'.



