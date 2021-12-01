Possibility of thunder lightning in Delhi-NCR: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Delhi and its adjoining areas will have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder lightning on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department said.



There is a possibility of rain, drizzle along with shallow fog in the morning in the coming 5-6 days. The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day have been pegged at 25 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.



The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 93 per cent.



According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, winds are likely to be become slow/calm on December 1. The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in 'very poor' category today and November 2.



The Outlook for subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in the 'Very Poor' category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant.



Meanwhile, the farm fires count on November 30 was 186 and its share in PM2.5 is 1 per cent. "Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stated. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air at 9 a.m. was recorded in the 'very poor' and 'poor' category.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.



--IANS

rdk/svn/shb/