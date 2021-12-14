Posing as IT officials, conmen loot 3 kg gold in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) A group of conmen, posing as Income Tax officials, entered a house and decamped with 3 kg of gold ornaments and cash.



The incident occurred on Monday in Gachibowli Police Station limits under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, police said on Tuesday.



A woman lodged a complaint with the police that five people came to her apartment in Nanakramguda on Monday afternoon, introduced themselves as IT officials and told her that they had come to conduct a search.



Bhagyalakshmi told police that believing them, she handed over the keys of the cupboards and locker. They were present in the house for one-and-a-half hour to give an impression that they were conducting an investigation and took away 3 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh cash.



The woman later realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police. A police officer said they registered a case and were scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.



